IPOB can’t stop elections in Southeast – Military





The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has said that the military will ensure that the 2023 elections hold peacefully in the South-East states and in all parts of the country in spite of threats by some groups of people.

The Defence Chief stated this while speaking at the 25th edition of President Buhari (PMB)?s Scorecard Series in Abuja on Monday, February 13.

While responding to a question on the threat by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that the South East will be on lockdown before and after the elections, Irabor said no person or group can stop the polls.

?The armed forces is working in concert with the Police and other security agencies to ensure that the menace of criminalities from IPOB and Eastern Security Network are eliminated,? he said

Irabor also corroborated the position of the Defence Minister that ?no territory of Nigeria is under the control of the Boko Haram or any other terrorist groups.? He said all communities…