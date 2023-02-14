Man remanded for defiling his three daughters and assaulting their mother





An Ikeja Magistrate Court has remanded a 35-year-old man identified as Femi Afolabi at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his three daughters, all under 10, and assaulting their mother.

The resident of Onipanu in Ilupeju area of Lagos State, was arraigned on two counts of defilement and assault. The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Afolabi committed the offence in December 2022.

After the mother of the victims aged nine, eight and five learnt about the defilement, she confronted her husband who got angry and assaulted her.

The magistrate, Ms. Ejiro Kubeinje did not take Afolabi?s plea. She directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until March 7 for the DPP?s advice