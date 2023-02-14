NSCDC arrests four notorious electric cable vandals in Jigawa

The spokesperson of the command, CSC Adamu Shehu, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, said 70 meters of 16mm 4 core streetlight armoured cable valued at N630,000 were recovered from the suspects.

?Four suspects namely, Yahaya Rabiu ‘m’ aged 20, Rabilu Alto ‘m’, Haruna Mustapha ‘m’ and Ibrahim Isa ‘m’, both 18yrs from Tsohon Kafi, Kazaure LGA were apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, in Babura Local Government Area on a suspected case of conspiracy, vandalization and theft,? the statement read.

“The suspects were arrested on Thursday, 9th of February, 2023 at about 6:00am upon receipt of a distress call at the NSCDC Divisional office by a good Samaritan living in the area who sighted the suspects at about 2:30am while commiting the crime.

“They were later arrested in collaboration with the residents living in the area at about 6:00am while harbouring around the surrounding bushes. At the time of their…