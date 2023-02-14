Police neutralize suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47 rifle in Gombe





Operatives of the Gombe State Police Command have neutralized a suspected kidnapper and recovered one AK-47 rifle in Ako Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, February 13, 2023, said two other suspects escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The proactive crime prevention measures and active collaboration between the Gombe State Police Command and local vigilantes/hunters have continued to yield positive results in preventing crime and criminalities in the state. Following an intelligence report received by the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State CID Gombe that On 11/02/2023 at about 4 a.m., a group of three suspected kidnappers were sighted along the Lawanti axis of Akko LGA Gombe State,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the information, the officer in charge of the unit in collaboration with the Hunters and Vigilante groups mobilised to the scene and engaged the kidnappers in a…