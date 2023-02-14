Policemen take over CBN office in Ondo as angry bank customers lay siege





Armed policemen have taken over the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) located in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the Ondo state capital.

This is coming after a siege on the facility by some bank customers. They had reportedly besieged their various banks in exchange for the old notes for the new ones but were turned back by the officials.

Some of them reportedly claimed that their banks were no longer collecting the old notes as of Monday and Tuesday morning. One of them said;

?You can just imagine, the bank is not collecting the old notes from us. They directed us to go and deposit the money at the CBN office and it?s the reason why we are here right now. ?Sadly, these banks are still dispensing old notes to us and they are not collecting the old notes by hand any longer. It?s just frustrating.?

A CBN official in Akure told Daily Trust that the apex bank would soon issue a statement directing the banks to start collecting the old notes from the customers.