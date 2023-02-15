Barcelona accused of paying over £1million to an ex-LaLiga referees chief for ‘neutral’ treatment and advice on how to adapt to each official’

Barcelona have been accused of paying more than 1million across three seasons to the former vice president of LaLiga referees in a major corruption scandal.

The Catalan side are currently top of the standings in LaLiga and are busy preparing to face Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

In a report, which was first released on Cadena SER radio program Que t’hi jugues, it has been alleged that Barcelona paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, through his company DASNIL 95, ?1.4m (1.2m) during Josep Bartomeu’s presidency.

It is claimed that Negreira, who would go on to become the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees after retiring, was paid ?532,728 (473,340) in 2016, ?541,752 (481,358) in 2017, and then a further ?318,200 (282,915) in 2018.

All those payments are alleged by the prosector’s office to have been made by Barcelona to DASNIL 95, with a report by Spain’s Tax Agency, which is investigating Negreira’s company, and seen by Diario AS, claiming they…