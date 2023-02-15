Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life in prison for massacre (video)





Payton Gendron, the teen who opened fire at Tops Friendly Markets on May 14, 2022, killing 10 people, has been sentenced to life in jail.

He was handed 10 life sentences ? one for each victim.

There was chaos at the sentencing when a man in the audience charged at Payton Gendron.

An impassioned victim impact statement from the sister of one of the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting was interrupted when an unknown person lunged at the teenage shooter, disrupting the courtroom.

The man was quickly restrained and the proceeding resumed after about 10 minutes, with more emotional outpouring from people who lost loved ones or were themselves wounded in the attack.

?You killed my sister,? Barbara Mapps told Payton Gendron, 19, at the sentencing at Erie County Court on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15.

Judge Susan Eagan said the sentences would run concurrently, according to News4Buffalo.

?You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again,? she told Gendron.