Buhari signs Defence Research bill and three other bills into law





President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Defence Research and Development Bureau Bill, 2022 passed by the National Assembly.

The bill will initiate new scientific, technological and environmental research on defence matters. It also seeks to facilitate collaboration with other national and international institutions in the promotion and transfer of science and technology relating to defence.

Other bills signed by the President are National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Act, 2022, the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022 and National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2022.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Babajide Omoworare, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Abuja.