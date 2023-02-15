Court declares Ebubeagu’s operation in Ebonyi state illegal





The activities of South-East security network, Ebube Agu, have been declared illegal in Ebonyi state by a federal high court sitting in Abakaliki, the state’s capital.

Abia Onyike, the Director of Media and Publicity of the Ebonyi PDP campaign council had filed a lawsuit against Ebube Agu after being arrested by operatives of the agency.

Passing judgement on Tuesday, February 14, the court ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) and police to retrieve all the weapons in the possession of Ebube Agu operatives in Ebonyi state.

The presiding judge, Riman Fatun said cases of human rights abuses, extortion, and illegal arrests necessitated the disbandment of the security outfit.

The court also ordered the Ebonyi government to pay the plaintiff the sum of N50 million as damages over his ?abduction and torture? by the Ebube Agu security outfit in Abakaliki in November 2022.