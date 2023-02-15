Cristiano Ronaldo wins $334,637 from lawyer who represented his rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga after dismissal of sex attack claims





Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has won 278,000 from his rape accuser?s lawyer after her sex attack claims were dismissed.

A US judge on Wednesday, February 15 ordered Kathryn Mayorga?s lawyer Leslie Stovall to personally hand over the cash to Ronaldo.

It comes after the 38-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward claimed he had been prejudiced by the attorney?s ?reckless conduct? in the case.

The star has always denied raping Mayorga, 40, in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009, insisting they had consensual sex, and police have never brought any charges.

Mayorga claimed Ronaldo had paid her 275,000 in 2010 to gag her from talking about the incident and stop her pursuing criminal charges.

But eight years later she filed the civil lawsuit seeking millions more after Football Leaks exposed details of communications between Ronaldo?s lawyers.

Then last June US district judge Jennifer Dorsey threw out that claim on the basis that she was unhappy over the way…