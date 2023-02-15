I cannot boast of N20,000 cash

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, has reacted to the Naira scarcity issue bedeviling the country.
Speaking at his palace, at this year?s Valentine?s Day celebration for the less privileged, the Osun monarch stated that he cannot afford N20,000 cash at the moment because of the ongoing new naira policy The Oluwo added that Nigerians are suffering over the policy.
He said;
“Nigerians are suffering. As a king, I cannot boast N20,000 cash. If I owe the bank money, it will be accruing interest, but they are holding my money and no interest is given to me. Is that fair?
?There was an economic hardship before. Now, the people cannot access their money. It is a despicable act to take money out of the system without bringing another one. It is inhumane. I believe they should change their ways.
?I am closer to the grassroots. It is difficult that you can not give your children money for school. This is not the Nigeria we want.?
Source: Linda Ikeji