Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck both unveil tatoos to celebrate ‘commitment’ to each other on Valentine’s Day (photos)





Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck have taken further steps toward cementing their love forever.

In a new post for Valentine’s Day, the 53-year-old actress and singer revealed that she and Ben, 50, had gotten complementary tattoos that appeared to be located on the sides of their torsos.

The Out Of Sight star wrote that the ink was a symbol of their ‘Commitment,’ while adding an infinity symbol to show that their love was undying.

‘Happy Valentine’s Day my love ,’ she continued, before telling her fans that more updates from the romantic holiday would follow in her newsletter.

She included several throwback photos of the lovebirds from their first relationship, and included referenced both their history and her upcoming album in her hashtags: ‘#CommitmentIsSexy,’ ‘#ThisIsUsThen,’ ‘#ThisIsUsNow,’ and ‘#ThisIsMeNow.’