Nicola Sturgeon set to resign as Scotland’s first minister

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon is reportedly set to resign from her position after eight years in the role.

The SNP leader is expected to make the shock announcement during a press conference in Edinburgh at her official residence, Bute House, today.

Sky News’ political editor Beth Rigby understands the first minister will stay in post until somebody else takes over but said there was “not an obvious candidate”, raising “huge questions” for the future of her party.

The reasons for her exit are also yet to be revealed, but SNP sources have told Beth Rigby the first minister had “just had enough”.

SNP MP Alison Thewliss said she was “absolutely gutted” about the news, adding: “Nicola has been an incredible leader.”

Her party colleague, MP Stewart McDonald, called Ms Sturgeon “the finest public servant of the devolution age” and would be “an enormous loss” to the country and party.

And another SNP MP, Kirsten Oswald, described her as “outstanding”, adding: “We’ve been so…