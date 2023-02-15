Nigerian lady gets engaged to her man months after she revealed that “he does not panic when she checks his phone and freely told her his passwords”



A Nigerian lady, Ezinne has taken to Twitter to announce that she is now engaged to her man, Okey.

The Abuja-based Biochemist had on May 14, 2022, revealed that her man does not have any problem with her checking his phone, adding that he even gave her his passwords.

?Finally met a man who does not panic or get uncomfortable while I?m on his phone. I met a man who freely told me his passwords. These simple factors amongst other things boosted him to be numero uno in my life. Nigerian men are progressing.? she wrote.

In an update on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, she shared photos from the surprise proposal.

?UPDATE for the Mgbu,? she wrote. ?Oh boy!!! I ‘ve been trying to soak it all in.?

Her excited fianc also shared their photos, gushing about how lucky he is to be accepted by Ezinne.

?Recently, my fiance @Ola_mara_mma agreed to marry me. Me? Ordinary me! As Okey as I am?!?! I am honoured & humbled to be chosen by such a phenomenal lady. By God?s Grace, we…