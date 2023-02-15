“This might be one of the hardest days of my life” Tyrese Gibson laments on Instagram as he reveals his label dropped him on Valentine’s Day





Tyrese Gibson has taken to Instagram to reveal that his label droppped him on Valentine’s Day, exactly one year after his mother’s death.

The actor reminded his followers that he lost his mother on Valentines Day last year and he was already dreading this day, only for his label to drop him.

He also recalled that he got married to his ex-wife Samantha on Valentine’s Day.

?Still to this day I have no clue as to why she filed for divorce,? he added.

He then called on his followers to pray for him because he’s having a hard time.

