We won’t tolerate reckless utterances

Political parties in the country and their media managers have been warned by the Department of State Services to avoid utterances that could lead to violence in the country.
Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the service who said this while giving an update about the grilling of former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his recent claim of a coup plot, said they won’t tolerate comments that could heat up the polity and undermine the peace and order of the country.
He said;
?Political parties and their media managers are advised to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections.
?The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it invited Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to its National Headquarters, Abuja, on 13th February, 2023.
?The invitation was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to national security.
?Chief Fani-Kayode faced a…
Source: Linda Ikeji