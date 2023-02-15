We won’t tolerate reckless utterances





Political parties in the country and their media managers have been warned by the Department of State Services to avoid utterances that could lead to violence in the country.

Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the service who said this while giving an update about the grilling of former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his recent claim of a coup plot, said they won’t tolerate comments that could heat up the polity and undermine the peace and order of the country.

He said;