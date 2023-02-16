17 year old ‘Miracle girl’ rescued alive from rubble 10 days after Turkey earthquake (videos)





A 17-year-old girl now known as the ?miracle girl? was pulled alive from the rubble 248 hours (10 days) after a fatal earthquake that ripped through Turkey, as rescue efforts continue in the country.

More than 42,000 people have died across Turkey and neighboring Syria following the powerful 7.8 magnitude quake on February 6, according to authorities.

Efforts to save survivors have been restricted by a cold winter spell across earth quake hit regions, while authorities grapple with the logistical challenges of transporting aid into northwestern Syria .

On Thursday February 16, the UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres announced an appeal for $1 billion in aid towards earthquake relief efforts in Turkey over the course of three months. It came two days after the UN launched a flash appeal for $397 million in earthquake aid for Syria.

Turkey?s state news channel TRT Haber reported on Thursday, how their crew visited teenager Aleyna lmez in the hospital room after the rescue…