Bruce Willis’ family announces that the actor has frontotemporal dementia





Bruce Willis’ family have revealed the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

This comes less than one year after he retired from acting due to his battle with brain disorder, aphasia.

The Hollywood icon, 67, withdrew from acting last year as he began his fight with the illness that caused his language abilities to deteriorate.

Sadly, his condition has now “progressed”, according to a joint statement from his family on Thursday, Feb. 16.

FTD affects the lobes of the brain behind the forehead, which deal with behavior, problem-solving, planning and emotions – with symptoms including personality changes, obsessive behavior and speaking difficulties.

The statement, from his wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and five daughters, reads: “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce?s original diagnosis.

“In the spirit of…