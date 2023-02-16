‘Eating fufu makes me run faster’ – Borussia Dortmund star, Karim Adeyemi says after scoring winner against Chelsea (video)

German-born Nigerian winger, Karim Adeyemi has revealed that African dish, fufu is the secret behind his pace.

The winger, who is rated as the fastest man in the Bundesliga showed his incredible pace during the UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea on Wednesday night, February 15.

Adeyemi raced past Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez to score a solo goal which sealed the winning for the German side.

The youngster has now attributed his pace to eating African foods.

Addressing the media after the game, Adeyemi, who was born in Germany and has Nigerian roots, said fufu makes him faster.

“I eat a lot of African foods but I have good genetics from my dad. [The food] is called Fufu from Nigeria,? he said in a post-match interview.

?The only thing I was thinking [against Enzo Fernandez] was that I just need to get the ball past him. You just try to win your duels, the goalkeeper came out and there may have been a bit of luck, but I?m delighted with the goal.

?It?s a case of new year,…