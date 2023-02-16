EFCC arrests suspected fraudster for duping American $200,000 (photos)





Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Chidozie Kingsley Nwachi, (a.k.a Dozie) for allegedly marrying an American, Nicole Kierulff Sayers ‘falsely,’ and defrauding her of $200,000(Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) in the process.

A statement from EFCC says Nwachi was arrested in Abuja on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, based on the claims of Sayers, alleging that the suspect lured her into a false marriage and defrauded her of her savings.

?I was accustomed to transferring money to him and further felt I had no choice, since I had just married him, even though I did not feel confident in my choice to have married him?, she said