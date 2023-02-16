‘He’s a complete player’ – Chelsea Legend, Zola, lavishes praise on Victor Osimhen after 17 goals in 18 appearances for Napoli





Chelsea legend, Gianfranco Zola has praised Super Eagles and Napoli star Victor Osimhen as a ?complete player and pest.?

Osimhen has earned huge reviews this season following his impressive displays for Napoli.

The 24-year-old is currently the top scorer in Serie A with 17 goals from 18 appearances leading to Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool being linked with the Nigeria international.

Zola, has admitted Chelsea want Osimhen but there will be lots of competition for his signature .

?Chelsea would have a lot of competition. He?s a complete player. He?s a pest. I don?t know what is going to happen. We will see. I think the task in the Premier League would be different to the Italian league,? the former midfielder told Sky Sports.

Zola also reflected on Jose Mourinho?s criticism of Osimhen

?[Mourinho said Didier Drogba didn?t dive like Osimhen] because Didier was too strong to dive! I see a lot of similarities though.?



