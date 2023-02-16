I told you to get a gun. I hope they catch whoever did you wicked





Afrobeats singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has taken to social media to mourn South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes alias AKA, who was shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified gunman on February 10.

Burna Boy took to his Instagram stories to share an yet-to-be released track in which he sang about the tragic death of the artiste. According to him, he had advised AKA to purchase a gun after the latter had called him ?wild? for owning one.

?WTF is all of that about? I just heard he died, seen that video at that restaurant. Took me out of a positive mood/ Took me back to that day when you saw my gun and you said I was wild/ Then I told you you should have one too,? he wrote

The ?Last Last? singer also stated that he hopes they apprehend those behind AKA’s death.