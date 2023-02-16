Man engaged to rag doll announces it is ‘pregnant with third child’





A man who claims his ragdoll fiance is ?pregnant? with his third child.

The TikToker, from Colombia, who documents their unusual ?relationship? with the handle @montbk959, claims he met the love of his life after being single for a number of years.

He previously made headlines after revealing his plans for a dream wedding with Natalia.

The pair already share a son and daughter and are now expecting their third child, who will be called Sammy.

In a recent video, the man filmed Natalia and himself wearing matching T-shirts with ?Papa de Sammy? and ?Mama de Sammy? written across them.

In another video, the couple threw a baby shower.

Social media users congratulated the man while others made fun of him.

The man has previously confronted his followers after they raised concerns about his bizarre relationship.

He told followers: ?If it weren’t for the dolls, I would be more alone than anyone. At least I have something.

?With my Natalia we watch TV and talk about…