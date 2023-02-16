Police PRO Benjamin Hundeyin and journalist Fisayo Soyombo drag each other over a report made by the latter





Lagos State Police Command PRO has called out Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo for a damaging report he made about the police.

Soyombo had taken to Twitter to question why there was a POS operator inside the office of the O/C Surveillance in Area J Police Station Elemoro, Ibeju/Lekki.

?Why have you turned your police station to a cash-or-PoS busienss where bail is never free?? Soyombo asked the police.

Hundeyin took a screenshot of Soyombo’s tweet and called him out for failing to verify what the PoS operator was doing at the station.

Hundeyin wrote: “Investigative journalist that cannot confirm if the woman is there regularly or if anyone was truly extorted using her services.

“Often times, people have transaction issues with POS operators and end up in police stations. Are we to stop them from coming in with their machines?”

He continued: “You see one unverified appearance and you are quick to force it to fit into your predetermined narrative.

?If there’s no…