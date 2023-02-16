Pop star, Rihanna says motherhood is ‘everything’ as she shares cover of Vogue with A$AP Rocky and their son after revealing her second pregnancy (photos)





Rihanna has opened up on motherhood and her relationship with A$AP Rocky as she posed up a storm with her family for a magazine cover shoot.

Last Sunday, the singer, 34, shocked fans as she revealed her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump during her much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.

Days after revealing her surprise pregnancy, Rihanna posed up a storm with her rapper beau, 34, and their nine-month-old son they featured on the cover of Vogue’s March issue.

Speaking to the magazine, Rihanna gushed that Rocky is her ‘best friend’ and described motherhood as ‘everything’ as she admitted she can’t remember what her life was like before having her son in May 2022.

She said of becoming a mother: ‘It’s everything, you really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.’

Rihanna said her first few months as a mother were a rollercoaster and described giving birth as a ‘head-f**k’, saying she couldn’t believe she entered the hospital pregnant and left…