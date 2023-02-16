Read full text of President Buhari’s speech extending validity of old N200 notes till April 10





President Buhari this morning February 16, addressed Nigerians following the crisis that has erupted over the Naira swap policy.

In his speech, the President extended the validity of the old N200 notes till April 10. He directed the CBN to allow the old N200 co-exist with the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

??NATIONAL BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE CHALLENGES OF THE CURRENCY SWAP AND STATE OF THE NATION, ON 16th FEBRUARY, 2023 My Dear Compatriots, ?I have found it necessary to address you today, on the state of the nation and to render account on the efforts of our administration to sustain and strengthen our economy, enhance the fight against corruption and sustain our gains in the fight against terrorism and insecurity which has, undoubtedly, been impacted by several internal and external factors. 2.?Particularly, I am addressing you, as your democratically elected President, to identify with you and express…





Source: Linda Ikeji