Salernitana fire coach for second time in one month

Serie A strugglers, Salernitana have fired coach Davide Nicola for the second time in a month.

Salernitana, just four points above the relegation zone, officially confirmed his dismissal in a stated posted on their website.

“U.S. Salernitana 1919 announces that it has relieved Mr. Davide Nicola of his duties as First Team coach.”

In mid-January, Salernitana had announced Nicola was no longer incharged after an 8-2 rout against Atalanta Bergamo. But owner, Danilo Iervolino, changed his mind and gave a reprieve to the coach who unexpectedly kept the club up last season.

After their 1 -0 defeat to Verona on Monday, the club decided to sack him.

Salernitana quickly posted photos showing Paulo Sousa taking training earlier in the day.

“U.S. Salernitana 1919 announces that it has reached an agreement with Mr. Paulo Sousa and entrusted him with the technical guidance of the first team,” said a statement.