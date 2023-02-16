Six die in road accident in Kwara





Six persons have died in a fatal road accident which occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Ganmo along Ilorin/Omu-Aran highway, Kwara State.

The accident involved an ash coloured commercial Suzuki bus with registration number BDJ-134XB and a blue colour DAF (ABC435XN) loaded with onions coming from Sokoto State.

Eyewitnesses said overspeeding caused the accident.

The Kwara State commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ade Ogidan, confirmed the incident and said that nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

?Yes, the accident involved 15 people, all males, with six killed and nine others sustaining head injuries and fractures.

?The victims have been taken to the UITH, Ilorin for treatment while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital,? he added.