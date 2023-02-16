Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf reveals she was ‘locked in a room for two hours’ and brutally raped by man who stalked her





Model Munroe Bergdorf has recounted a horrific attack in which she was ‘locked up in a room for two hours’ and brutally raped by a man who stalked her after a night out.

The transgender activist, 34, opened up about the horrifying attack on Loose Women panel.

She described the terrifying assault by a man she met on a night out and who stalked her, finding out where she lived and worked. She also said she believes the ‘demonisation’ of transgender bodies ultimately led to her attacker carrying out sexual violence.

Panelist Kll Bryan asked what her lowest moment was during those years of ‘coming out’ and feeling ‘ostracised’. She replied: ‘There was a really difficult time in the book, I was sexually assaulted right at the beginning of my transition.

‘I had this encounter because society demonises our bodies so much to the point where men who find us attractive are being fed it is so wrong that they do it in secret and often enact sexual violence on us.

‘I was locked in a…