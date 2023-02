A Twitter user has accused men of the Nigeria Police Force of demanding N100, 000 to investigate the incident of a female friend who was raped and infected with HIV.

In a series of Tweets, @AS_Ahmadu, alleged that after the incident on Ibadan street in Kaduna state, a formal complaint was made to the police, and at every interval, they were made to pay some money for the case to be investigated.

Read his series of tweets below?