US puts $10million bounty on Al-Qaeda’s new leader Seif al-Adel after evading capture for decades





The United States FBI has put a $10 million bounty on Seif al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces officer who is now the “uncontested” leader of Al Qaeda militant group, according to a new U.N. report on the organisation.

Al Qaeda has not formally named a successor for Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a U.S. missile strike in Kabul last year, effectively handing a blow to the organisation since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

A United Nations report assessing risks from the group said: “In discussions in November and December, many Member States took the view that Seif al-Adel is already operating as the de facto and uncontested leader of the group.”

Zawahiri’s death increased pressure on Al-Qaeda to choose a strategic leader who can carefully plan deadly operations and run a jihadi network, experts on al Qaeda say, but unlike his already dead predecessors who maintained a high profile with fiery videos broadcast around the globe threatening the United…