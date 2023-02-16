Women with period pain will be given as much paid ‘menstrual leave’ as they need in Spain





Spanish women are set to be given time off work for severe period pain as legislation is passed to allow additional sick leave.

The law, which passed by 185 votes in favour to 154 against, is aimed at breaking a taboo on the subject, the government said.

‘It is a historic day for feminist progress,’ Equality Minister Irene Montero tweeted ahead of votes on a number of feminist-inspired pieces of legislation.

The law entitles workers experiencing period pain to as much time off as they need, with the state social security system – not employers – picking up the tab for the sick leave.

As with paid leave for other health reasons, a doctor must approve the temporary medical incapacity.

The length of sick leave that doctors will be able to grant to women suffering from painful periods has not been specified in the new law.

About a third of women who menstruate suffer from severe pain, according to the Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society.

The measure has created…