American cancer patient develops permanant Irish accent





An American cancer patient developed an ?uncontrollable? Irish accent in a possible neurological disorder triggered by his immune system, according to researchers who studied the medical oddity.

The unnamed man in his 50s was being treated for prostate cancer by doctors from Duke University in Durham, NC, when he began speaking in an ?Irish brogue accent? for the first time in his life, according to a report published in the January issue of BMJ Case Reports.

?His accent was uncontrollable, present in all settings and gradually became persistent,? according to the report, which was co-authored by researchers from Carolina Urologic Research Center in South Carolina.

Despite never having lived in Ireland or traveled to the country, the man developed the speech pattern roughly two years after he was diagnosed with a metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to the report, which notes he developed a case of foreign accent syndrome (FAS).

Researchers noted that…