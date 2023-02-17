El-Rufai insists old notes remain legal tender in Kaduna





Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has asked Kaduna residents to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that N500 and N1000 notes are no longer legal tenders.

El-Rufai insisted that the old notes remain legal tender in Kaduna state and businesses that refuse to accept them will be sealed.

In his national broadcast early Thursday February 16, Buhari had declared that old N500 and N1000 were no longer valid. He, however, stated that 200 Naira notes can still be used until April 10.

He had asked Nigerians to take them to the Central Bank and designated places.

But in his statewide address on Thursday night, El-Rufai said the notes remain legal tender until Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise.

El-Rufai said: ?For the avoidance of doubt, all the old and new notes shall remain in use as legal tender in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise.

?I therefore appeal to all residents of Kaduna State to continue to use the old and new…