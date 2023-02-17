Five former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death plead not guilty





The five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers accused in the death of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith appeared in court Friday with their attorneys, who entered the not guilty pleas on their behalf.

The officers were fired Jan. 20 and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, were also present in court with their attorney Ben Crump.

At a news conference after the hearing, Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said that the officers didn’t have the courage to look her in the eye during the hearing, but that “they’re going to see me at every court date everyone until we get justice for my son.”

“I feel very numb right now,” Wells said….