ISIS leader, Hamza al-Hosi is killed in helicopter raid in Syria that left four US service members and a dog wounded

A helicopter raid involving US and Syrian forces has resulted in the death of a senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Hosi.

In a statement released this afternoon, Friday, February 17, US Central Command confirmed that Hamza al-Hosi, a senior ISIS leader had been killed in northeastern Syria. He was reportedly taken out during a helicopter raid conducted by joint Syrian and US forces late last night, Thursday 16.

An explosion reportedly injured four members of the assault team during the incident, along with a dog, but no further information was revealed as to what caused the blast. They were all said to be in Iraq receiving treatment.

A statement read: ‘Last night, during a partnered US and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four US service-members and one working dog wounded’.

‘The targeted ISIS leader, Hamza al-Homsi, was killed. The service-members and working dog are receiving treatment in a US medical facility…