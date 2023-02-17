Kanye West Album tops list of ‘Genuinely Horrible Albums by Brilliant Artists’





Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West has been awarded the No. 1 spot on Rolling Stone?s 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists list for his 2018 album Ye, which writers at the publication said ?marked the beginning of the most disastrous artistic and personal collapse in the history of popular music.?

?Clocking in at a mere 23 minutes, the chaotic, half-baked album was cut in Wyoming right around the time he told TMZ that slavery was a ?choice? and started wearing a MAGA hat in public,? Rolling Stone wrote.

?The uproar over his slavery remark caused him to rework many of the ye lyrics over a frantic two weeks shortly before the album dropped, which explains screeds like ?Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day/ Now I?m on 50 blogs gettin? 50 calls/ My wife callin?, screamin?, say, ?We ?bout to lose it all.??

The magazine concluded: ?The Kanye scandals of 2018 seem almost quaint compared to his recent issues, but he?s never made music less vital than this.?