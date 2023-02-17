Meet one of the characters of Dark October movie on Netflix, Boman Bognet





Boman Bognet is an Ebonylife Creative Academy trained Actor and a Toka Mcbaror Actors-Masterclass Participant with 3 years professional acting experience and about five years stage acting experience. Following his professional acting debut in 2019 in the Toka Mcbaror series Paperboat as Frank, Boman has gone on to feature in Zubaida, Our Best friends wedding, Barons World Entertainment Series My Flatmates as Dayo , Ebonylife Creative Academy short film Waiting For You as Andrew where he won the Award for Best Male in a Supporting Role and most recently as Wisdom in the Linda Ikeji production Dark October now showing on Netflix. Boman hails from Kaduna State ,is a graduate of Mass Communication, he is Slim, 6ft tall, brown skinned with black eyes. He is fit, weighs about 70kg and lives in Lagos State. He speaks English, Pidgin and Hausa languages fluently. He is also a Singer and a Song writer with songs like Sugar and Company to his name. He is a committed and reliable…







Source: Linda Ikeji