Michael Jordan makes record-breaking $10 million donation to children foundation for 60th birthday





Basketball legend, Michael Jordan has made a record-breaking $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his upcoming 60th birthday, the organization has announced.

The gift is the largest given by an individual in the foundation?s 43-year history.

Jordan, turns 60 on Friday, February 17 and says he hopes his donation will inspire others to support Make-A-Wish.

?For the past 34 years, it?s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,? the Charlotte Hornets owner said in a statement.

?Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can?t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.?

The first wish Jordan granted happened in 1989. He has ?granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world,? according to the organization.

Jordan was…