Nigerian national arrested for allegedly duping Indian man by posing as tax officer



Uttarakhand special task force (STF) and cyber cell in India have arrested a 39-year-old Nigerian man for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.50 lakh on pretext of helping in income-tax return filing and related refunds by posing as an Income Tax department official on e-mail.

The police, in a statement on Thursday, February 16, 2023, said the accused identified as Ifeanyi Collins Chikwendu, was arrested in the ongoing probe of a fraud case in which the complainant Rajiv Dhenge was duped of the said amount.

?Dhenge had alleged that a few months ago, he had received an e-mail from an unidentified person claiming to be an IT officer. He spoke about filing the IT returns and related refunds and citing that he sought his bank details. Using those details, he then sought an online loan of Rs 25 lakh of which he immediately withdrew Rs 9.50 lakh from his bank account,? said Ayush Agrawal, superintendent of police (SP), STF.

He further added that during the probe using the cyber forensics…