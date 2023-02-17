Pastor and two bricklayers drown inside well in Osun

Residents of Ojoro area of Owode Ede, Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State were thrown into mourning after three persons drowned in a well located at a construction site around 9:00am on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The deceased, identified as Adebayo Oluwasina,46, said to be a cleric, and two bricklayers, Lateef Adediran, 22, and Waliu Adediran,31, both siblings, met their death while attempting to recover a fetcher that fell into a well.

It was gathered that Pastor Shina, the owner of the site, drowned while attempting to rescue the siblings.

A resident of the community, said Waliu and Lateef were bricklayers engaged by Adebayo at his construction site.

He further said at the commencement of the day’s work, a fetcher being used to draw water fell into a well located within the construction site and one of the two bricklayers, went in search of it but got trapped.

“The younger of the two bricklayers was the one fetching water, and the fetcher fell…