Terrifying footage shows woman fighting off a male attacker inside a gym





A security video released by authorities in Florida captured a dramatic moment a woman fought off a suspected attacker inside a gym.

The security video, released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff?s Office, shows Nashali Alma, 24, opening the door to her apartment’s gym for a man authorities identified as Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25, on Jan. 22.

In the video, a man approaches Alma near a weight set and grabs her.



?As soon as he was approaching me, I said, ?Bro, what the eff are you doing?? Alma said in a video clip released by the sheriff?s office. ??Get away from me. Stop trying to touch me.??

The video shows Alma running from him, while challenging him as he forces her to the floor.

