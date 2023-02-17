Two Afghan brothers are jailed for life in Germany for murdering their sister because they disapproved of her ‘modern’ lifestyle





A German court on Thursday February 16, sentenced two Afghan brothers to life in prison for murdering their sister because they disapproved of her ‘modern’ lifestyle.

The victim, a 34-year-old mother-of-two identified as Maryam H., was found buried on a hill in Germany’s southern Bavaria region several weeks after going missing from her Berlin home in July 2021.

Her brothers, Yousuf and Mahdi H., were captured in a Train station security footage boarding a train from Berlin to Bavaria around the time Maryam H. went missing, dragging a heavy suitcase believed to have contained her body. She was found with tape covering her hands, feet, mouth, and nose, and experts told the district court in Berlin that she had been choked to death before her throat was slit.

Judge Thomas Gross said the two men, both in their 20s, had killed the woman ‘because she was increasingly pulling away from the controlling influence of the brothers’. ‘They denied her this right, this right to life,’ Gross…