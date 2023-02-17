YouTube CEO Wojcicki steps down after almost 25 years at Google





YouTube Chief Executive and one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki, has stepped down from her role, she said in a personal update on the video-sharing platform on Thursday, February 16.

Wojcicki, 54 who started work at the tech giant in her garage nearly 25 years ago, will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008.

The change comes as YouTube’s advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with video services such as TikTok and Facebook’s Reels, and streaming services like Netflix.

Mohan, was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. He focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings in the role.

Wojcicki said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects”, and plans to take on an advisory role at Alphabet.

She was previously senior vice president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube in…