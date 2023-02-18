All Or Nothing Hits Cinemas This Weekend

After months of post-production, ’All or Nothing’, A Kingsview Original Production, will start showing in the cinemas this weekend.

Produced by Peekaboo Productin and directed by xxxxxxx, the movie is a creative prtrayal of the effects of gambling and a gambler’s desire for redemption.

It follows the life of Lucky, a chronic gambler who just got born again and must do all he can to repay the debt he owes a street mafia or risk losing his life and that of his girlfriend.

An unemployed graduate and a chronic gambler, Lucky gets invited to church by a woman he saved from street touts and at the church he gets born again, determined to live a holy life. But his addiction to gambling takes over when he receives news that his mother is sick and needs urgent medical attention.

Afraid he’ll lose his mother if he doesn’t send money home; Lucky borrows money from a street mafia and fails to pay it back. The street mafia captures Lucky but cancels the debt after Lucky’s pastor…