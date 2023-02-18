‘American Idol’ star, Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs commits suicide





Country songwriter Kyle Jacobs, the husband of “American Idol” star Kellie Pickler, was confirmed dead on Friday, February 17, by Nashville Police.

The 49-year-old husband of country singer Kellie Pickler, was found dead inside the couple’s Nashville, Tennessee, home on Friday from an apparent suicide after officers responded to a 911 call at 1:21 p.m.

Pickler told police that she had woken up, began searching for her husband and could not find him.

“[She] did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911,” the police said.

Jacobs, a Minnesota native, co-wrote Garth Brooks’ 2007 single “More Than a Memory” with Lee Brice and Billy Montana. It holds the distinction of being the first country song to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. Jacobs also wrote tracks for artists like Tim McGraw (“Still”) and Eli…