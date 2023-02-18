Baby drowned in bath when plastic toy got stuck over the plug hole





A baby girl drowned while playing in the bath with her two older twin brothers, an inquest has heard.

Sara Moosa, who was 10 months old, drowned at home in just five inches of water in August 2022.

An inquest at Leicester Town Hall was told their mum was supervising the three children, while the tap was running without the plug in.

One of the brothers asked for his shark toy and the mum went to fetch it, and when she returned Sara was lying on her side in the bath with her face under the water.

It turned out a plastic toy had got stuck over the plug hole, causing the bath to fill up.

Coroner Isobel Thistlethwaite summarised what happened: “Sara and her two siblings were in the bath with the water running but no plug in.

“One sibling requested a toy. The mother returned and she noticed another toy had blocked the plug hole.

“The two siblings were standing up and Sara was on her side, under the water.”

The family immediately called 999 and a call operator instructed…