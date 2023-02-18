Corps members handling BVAS on election day will be tracked – INEC





Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that only National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members are authorised election officers to handle the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) during the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Speaking after a tour of the training centre for INEC’s ad-hoc staff or presiding officers, and inspection of facilities of the national collation centre at the International Conference Centre (ICC) on Saturday, February 18, Yakubu said corps members were mobilized because INEC can’t just rely only on its workforce for the conduct of a credible and peaceful election.

He further revealed that corps members handling the BVAS will be tracked on election day. Yakubu said;