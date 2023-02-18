Family provides POS for transactions as they refuse to accept old notes from sympathisers (video)





A family holding a funeral ceremony for their late patriarch provided a POS machine for sympathisers to make their donations.

During the funeral in Anambra state, the family made it clear that they will not accept old naira notes and those without the new notes can pay with their ATM cards using the PoS.

They also provided their account details for those who would prefer to make donations via bank transfer.

This comes as the old N500, N1000 notes were banned and the new notes remain scarce.

Watch the video below.