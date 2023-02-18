Female footballers attack male referee over poor officiating during match (video)





A referee in the Democratic Republic of Congo had to flee for safety after the female team of DC Motema Pembe got very angry and attacked him during a match against TP Mazembe.

The male referee was reportedly attacked over poor officiating during the match. He was mobbed and viciously attacked after giving TP Mazembe a penalty.

The referee was seen sprinting across the soccer field and was suddenly confronted by multiple Motema Pembe players and staff members, who began to rain down kicks and punches.

The incident has caused a big stir among concerned football fans. Watch the video below…